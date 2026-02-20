$50 billion wiped off Indian IT stocks in 2 weeks
Indian IT stocks took another hit in the week ended Feb 13, 2026, with the Nifty IT index dropping 8% and wiping out $50 billion in value since early February.
Big names like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro all saw their shares fall sharply.
Why this matters
If you follow tech or invest in stocks, these drops are a big deal—especially since India's top IT companies power much of the global digital world.
The slide reflects bigger worries about tech spending worldwide and can impact jobs and salaries.
What's happening globally?
It's not just an India thing—Wall Street tech giants are struggling too.
Uncertainty around AI investments and delayed US interest rate cuts have made investors nervous.
Plus, in the week ended Feb 13, 2026, foreign institutional investors were net sellers, adding to the pressure on IT shares.