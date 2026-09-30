Why Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia wants 55% inheritance-tax in India

Bhatia stressed that India's wealth should create opportunities for all citizens, not be permanently concentrated in a few family dynasties.

He said, "A 55% inheritance tax won't affect 97-98% of Indians. It will primarily affect the super-wealthy top 2-3% who control a disproportionate share of the country's wealth and resources."

This statement highlights his belief that such a tax would only target those at the top of the economic ladder.