65% of Nifty 500 stocks are overvalued, says new report

What stands out for investors

On the flip side, financials, utilities, industrials, and energy sectors look like better deals based on their current valuations.

Large-cap stocks have a P/E of 22.8; mid-caps are even higher at 28.1.

Small-cap stocks top the chart with a P/E of 29.5—even though their earnings growth isn't much stronger—so they're also considered overvalued.

Basically, it's a reminder to be smart and strategic if you're thinking about investing right now.