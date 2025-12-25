Startups are changing the game for India's personal concierge services

Swiggy's Crew launched in 2025 and quickly expanded to major cities, offering help with everything from dinner reservations to party planning. Pinch Lifestyle offers plans starting at ₹999 up to ₹1.5 lakh per month for full-service support across Delhi , Mumbai , and Bengaluru. Indulge Global—backed by Nikhil Kamath—caters to Bengaluru's elite with premium or AI-driven annual packages.

Why does this matter?

Concierge services in India have shifted from just running errands to anticipating your needs before you even ask.

With under 100,000 households using these services now—but that number set to grow—they're becoming a real part of urban life for those who want more time (and less hassle) in their day.