Startups are changing the game for India's personal concierge services
Personal concierge services in India are getting a tech upgrade, thanks to startups making them accessible through apps.
What used to be an exclusive perk for the ultra-wealthy is now reaching busy urban professionals, with the market expected to hit $2-3 billion.
Swiggy, Pinch Lifestyle, and Indulge Global: The new faces of convenience
Swiggy's Crew launched in 2025 and quickly expanded to major cities, offering help with everything from dinner reservations to party planning.
Pinch Lifestyle offers plans starting at ₹999 up to ₹1.5 lakh per month for full-service support across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
Indulge Global—backed by Nikhil Kamath—caters to Bengaluru's elite with premium or AI-driven annual packages.
Why does this matter?
Concierge services in India have shifted from just running errands to anticipating your needs before you even ask.
With under 100,000 households using these services now—but that number set to grow—they're becoming a real part of urban life for those who want more time (and less hassle) in their day.