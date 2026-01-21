66% of Indian crypto investors call current tax rules 'unfair'

A new CoinSwitch survey shows that while most respondents know India's crypto tax rules, two out of three feel the system is "unfair" and doesn't reflect how the market actually works. The findings come just ahead of the 2026 Union Budget.

High taxes push investors away India taxes crypto profits at 30% with no way to offset losses, and has a 1% TDS on crypto transfers, subject to annual thresholds and differing deduction mechanics.

This tough setup has led nearly 60% of surveyed investors to reduce their participation in crypto investing or trading.

What do investors actually want? Most aren't asking for special breaks—they just want fairer rules.

About 61% say crypto should be taxed like stocks or mutual funds, with lower rates and loss offsets.

Clear regulations matter too: over half see crypto as a new asset class worth encouraging, not shutting down.