7.8% or 2.6%? What is behind India's GDP data controversy

In its clarification, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said that the nominal GDP for Q1 FY26 was originally pegged at ₹86.05 lakh crore under the 2011-12 base-year series.

Following the shift to a 2022-23 base year in February 2026, that estimate was revised down to ₹80.32 lakh crore.

According to Garg, a ₹6 lakh crore downward revision to the previous year's estimate created a lower base, making the current year's 10.3% nominal GDP growth look artificially stronger.