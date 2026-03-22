These 7 IPOs will hit the market this week
What's the story
The Indian primary market is gearing up for a busy week as seven companies plan to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs). The upcoming IPOs are expected to raise over ₹2,000 crore. Out of these, three are mainboard IPOs: Powerica, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports, and Sai Parenteral. These will open for subscription from March 24-27 and together aim to raise over ₹1,900 crore (approximately ₹1,949 crore).
Leading offer
Powerica
Powerica leads the pack with a ₹1,100 crore IPO, primarily aimed at debt repayment. The company has set a price band of ₹375-395 per share. At the upper end of the band, this would give Powerica a pre-issue market cap of around ₹4,998 crore. The company's revenue stood at ₹2,711 crore and profit after tax at ₹176 crore in FY25.
Export expansion
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar's ₹440 crore IPO is completely a fresh issue, with a price band of ₹201-212 per share. The company runs an integrated basmati rice processing and export business, along with FMCG products under the "Aeroplane" brand. It exports to over 38 countries and has a diversified product portfolio of staple foods. The proceeds from this IPO will mainly be used for working capital requirements.
Pharma growth
Sai Parenteral
Sai Parenteral's ₹409 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹285 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹124 crore. The firm is a pharmaceutical formulations player with capabilities across branded generics and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). It has a diversified product portfolio and exports to regulated/semi-regulated markets. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for capacity expansion, R&D, debt repayment, and working capital requirements.