These 7 IPOs will hit the market this week

The Indian primary market is gearing up for a busy week as seven companies plan to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) . The upcoming IPOs are expected to raise over ₹2,000 crore. Out of these, three are mainboard IPOs: Powerica, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports, and Sai Parenteral. These will open for subscription from March 24-27 and together aim to raise over ₹1,900 crore (approximately ₹1,949 crore).

Leading offer Powerica Powerica leads the pack with a ₹1,100 crore IPO, primarily aimed at debt repayment. The company has set a price band of ₹375-395 per share. At the upper end of the band, this would give Powerica a pre-issue market cap of around ₹4,998 crore. The company's revenue stood at ₹2,711 crore and profit after tax at ₹176 crore in FY25.

Export expansion Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar's ₹440 crore IPO is completely a fresh issue, with a price band of ₹201-212 per share. The company runs an integrated basmati rice processing and export business, along with FMCG products under the "Aeroplane" brand. It exports to over 38 countries and has a diversified product portfolio of staple foods. The proceeds from this IPO will mainly be used for working capital requirements.

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