Market cap of India's top 7 firms down ₹1.13L crore

Along with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), LIC and Hindustan Unilever also witnessed a fall in their market valuation.

Bharti Airtel's valuation fell by ₹40,500.85 crore to end at ₹11,74,462.30 crore, while Reliance Industries's valuation fell by ₹40,056.32 crore to ₹17,38,119.27 crore.