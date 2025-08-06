70% Indian CFOs quit within 2 years: Study
A new study shows that nearly 7 out of 10 Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) in India leave their jobs within two years.
The main reason? Almost half said their roles changed unexpectedly or they lost decision-making power—what the study calls "mandate misalignment."
Career moves were the next biggest reason, while only a fifth left because of performance issues.
Why it matters
If you're eyeing leadership roles or just curious about high-level job churn, this is a wake-up call: finance chiefs are moving fast, especially in startups and tech.
Internal promotions and good onboarding help CFOs stay longer, but many still jump ship for bigger gigs or startup adventures.
For companies (and future leaders), it's a reminder that clear roles and support really matter if you want people to stick around.