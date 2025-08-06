Ozempic maker's diabetes drug sales growth slows

Novo is cutting costs and dropping some weight-loss projects

With rivals like Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and cheaper generics crowding the market, Novo is cutting costs and dropping some weight-loss projects.

They're also dealing with a class action lawsuit from US investors over allegedly hyped-up forecasts.

Even so, Novo says they're sticking to their growth plans by investing in new research—and they still expect sales to rise this year, just not as much as before.