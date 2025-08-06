Next Article
Mony app lets you travel India without local bank account
Traveling to India just got simpler for tourists and NRIs thanks to the new Mony app.
Regulated by the Reserve Bank of India, Mony uses UPI so you can pay at shops by just scanning a QR code—even if you don't have an Indian bank account.
How to get started
Mony is up on Google Play and the App Store, but you'll need to do a quick KYC check first.
To make things smoother, teams at major airports and cities can verify you when you arrive.
Plus, the app offers handy AI-powered tips for food spots, sightseeing, and getting around on public transport—making exploring India way less stressful.