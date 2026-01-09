72% of Indian professionals eye job switch by 2026, but most feel unprepared
Thinking about switching jobs?
You're not alone—LinkedIn's latest report says 72% of Indian professionals want to make a move in 2026.
The catch? Only 16% actually feel ready for it, thanks to fast-changing hiring trends and new skills driven by AI.
Competition is up, and AI adds both hope and confusion
Landing a new role isn't getting easier: 76% say job hunting feels tougher than last year, with more people applying for each opening.
Recruiters are also struggling to find candidates who fit the bill as skill demands shift.
While nearly everyone (94%) plans to use AI tools in their job search, there's still a lot of confusion about how AI really fits into hiring.
On the bright side, most professionals (87%) feel confident using AI at work—they just want more clarity on how it shapes their careers.