75% of food delivery app users say prices are just too high, survey finds

A new LocalCircles survey shows that three out of four people using food delivery apps aren't happy with what they're paying. Most feel ordering online costs more than eating at the restaurant or picking up food yourself—and it's not just about the food, but also extra fees and unclear pricing.

Price complaints top the list Nearly 75% of users said prices on apps are a letdown. For some, it's higher menu prices; for others, taxes and delivery fees sting.

Over half pointed to both as reasons for their frustration. A huge majority—87%—want apps to clearly show dine-in, pickup, and online prices upfront so there are no surprises at checkout.

Quality issues add to frustration It's not just about money: over 95% have faced problems like unsafe packaging (27%), stale or cold food (25%), or orders arriving spilled or damaged (56%).

These quality issues make the whole experience less appealing.