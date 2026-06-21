Three mainboard IPOs will be launched next week

These 8 IPOs will hit Indian market next week

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:40 pm Jun 21, 202605:40 pm

What's the story

The primary market is set to see a flurry of activity with the launch of eight new initial public offerings (IPOs) next week. The upcoming issues include three from the mainboard and five from small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The three mainboard IPOs are Waterways Leisure Tourism, Advit Jewels and CSM Technologies, while the SME segment will see five public issues including Jivial Industries and Shreedhar Spinners.