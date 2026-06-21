These 8 IPOs will hit Indian market next week
What's the story
The primary market is set to see a flurry of activity with the launch of eight new initial public offerings (IPOs) next week. The upcoming issues include three from the mainboard and five from small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The three mainboard IPOs are Waterways Leisure Tourism, Advit Jewels and CSM Technologies, while the SME segment will see five public issues including Jivial Industries and Shreedhar Spinners.
IPO specifics
Waterways Leisure Tourism
The Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO will open for subscription on June 23 and close on June 25. The ₹585 crore offering is a book-built issue entirely comprising a fresh issue of 0.72 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component.
Upcoming IPOs
Advit Jewels, CSM Technologies
The Advit Jewels IPO will also open for subscription on June 23, and close on June 25. The ₹165.16 crore public issue is entirely a fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares, aggregating to ₹165.16 crore. The CSM Technologies IPO will open for subscription on June 24 and conclude on June 29 with an issue size of ₹145.78 crore, comprising entirely a fresh issue of 1.29 crore equity shares worth ₹145.78 crore, with no offer-for-sale component.
SME offerings
Jivial Industries, Shreedhar Spinners
The Jivial Industries IPO will open for subscription on June 23 and close on June 25. The public issue, priced at ₹31.99 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 0.14 crore shares worth ₹26.65 crore and an offer-for-sale of 0.03 crore shares aggregating to ₹5.34 crore. Shreedhar Spinners's IPO will also open for subscription on June 23 and close on June 25 with an issue size of ₹30.68 crore comprising a fresh issue of 0.58 crore equity shares worth ₹30.68 crore.
Additional offerings
Sri Priyanka Geo Commex, Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds
The Sri Priyanka Geo Commex IPO will be open for subscription from June 24 to June 29, with an issue size of ₹94.51 crore comprising entirely a fresh issue of 0.45 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component. The Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds IPO has fixed a price band of ₹95-₹99 per share and is a book-built offering comprising entirely a fresh issue of 0.27 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component.