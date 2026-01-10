88% of Indian employees get work messages after hours, survey finds
A new survey says 88% of Indian employees are contacted by their employers outside official work hours, and 85% even get pinged during sick leave or public holidays.
The study, done between July and September, highlights how hard it is for many to truly switch off.
Ignoring after-hours messages feels risky
About 79% of employees worry that not replying to work-related communication after hours could hurt their chances at promotions or damage their reputation.
Even though most employers (79%) support a right-to-disconnect policy in theory, two-thirds fear it might hurt productivity.
Push for a legal right to disconnect
With 81% of employers worried about losing talent if boundaries aren't respected, the pressure is building.
A bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament 2025 to give workers the legal right to ignore work messages during personal time—something many hope will finally bring some real balance.