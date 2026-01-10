Why X has sued music publishers in the US

Elon Musk 's social media platform X has filed an antitrust lawsuit against a group of major music publishers and their trade association, the National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA). The lawsuit alleges that these entities have conspired to force X into obtaining licenses for musical works from the entire industry. This, according to X, would deny it the benefit of competition among different music publishers.

Allegations X accuses NMPA of 'weaponizing' DMCA The lawsuit, filed yesterday, claims that the NMPA and music publishers have "weaponized" the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) by filing requests to take down the allegedly infringing content. It alleges that in 2021, the NMPA began inundating X with weekly takedown notices related to thousands of posts. This was done, according to the lawsuit, in an attempt to pressure X into agreeing to industry-wide licensing deals.

Lawsuit history X's ongoing legal battle with NMPA The latest lawsuit adds another chapter to the years-long legal battle between X and the NMPA. In 2023, the latter sued X for $250 million over "massive" copyright infringement involving over 1,700 songs. While a judge upheld parts of this still-pending lawsuit in 2024, a November 2025 filing revealed that both parties have made significant progress toward settlement.