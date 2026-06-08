8th Pay Commission delay could lead to arrears worth lakhs
What's the story
The implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, which was originally due on January 1, 2026, has been delayed. The Commission has now extended the deadline for stakeholders to submit their inputs to June 15. The submission process started on March 5, with the initial deadline set for April 30 but later pushed back to May 31 and now June 15.
Arrears calculation
Revised pay structure implementation likely in early 2027
The revised pay structure is likely to be implemented from January 1, 2026. However, it could take until April 2027 for the government to approve and implement it. If this happens, central government employees could get arrears for a full 15-month period in one go. The total amount will depend on the fitment factor approved under the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission.
Salary adjustment
Fitment factor crucial for determining salary and arrears impact
A fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier that the Central Pay Commission uses to adjust an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or pension) to the new, revised basic pay structure. Employee unions are demanding a higher fitment factor of 3.68, as opposed to the 2.57 factor used under the 7th Pay Commission. If accepted by the government, this could significantly increase salaries and arrears for the delayed implementation period.
Salary boost
Potential salary and arrears boost for employees
Under the proposed 3.68 fitment factor, the minimum basic pay for Level 1 employees would increase from ₹18,000 to ₹66,240, meaning monthly salary difference of ₹48,240 and estimated arrears of ₹4.82 lakh for 10 months (excluding DA). For Cabinet Secretary-level employees with maximum basic pay of ₹2.5 lakh under 7th CPC, their new basic pay as per this fitment factor would be around ₹9.2 lakh with increase in monthly salary by ₹6.7 lakh and two-month arrears amounting to ₹13.4 lakh.
Pending decisions
Anticipated fitment factor range and expected arrears
The final fitment factor is expected to be between 2.28 and 2.86, as per experts. The actual arrears amount will only be determined after the government issues the Pay Commission's final recommendations and notifies the approved fitment factor. This delay in implementation could result in significant arrears for central government employees, potentially ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹14 lakh when the 8th Pay Commission comes into effect.