8th Pay Commission delay could lead to arrears worth lakhs

Arrears calculation

Revised pay structure implementation likely in early 2027

The revised pay structure is likely to be implemented from January 1, 2026. However, it could take until April 2027 for the government to approve and implement it. If this happens, central government employees could get arrears for a full 15-month period in one go. The total amount will depend on the fitment factor approved under the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission.