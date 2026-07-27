8th Pay Commission to hold meetings with stakeholders in September
What's the story
The 8th Pay Commission has announced its plan to hold meetings with employee and pensioner bodies, as well as other stakeholders in Chennai and Puducherry. The meetings will take place on September 7 and 8 in Chennai, and on September 9 in Puducherry. This is part of a nationwide consultation process by the commission.
Appointment requests
Stakeholders can request appointments for discussions
The 8th Pay Commission has invited stakeholders, including central government organizations/institutions and associations/unions, to request appointments for discussions.
These requests can be made through the provided form links until August 18.
A 'unique Memo ID' generated after submitting a memorandum is required for this process.
The commission will share details of the meeting schedule and venue separately later on.
Upcoming meetings
Upcoming meetings in New Delhi
The 8th Pay Commission will also hold meetings in New Delhi in August.
These will be with associations, federations, and unions of central government and union territory employees based or registered in Delhi on August 7 and 10.
The commission has already held discussions with stakeholders in cities such as Delhi, Lucknow, Leh, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata.