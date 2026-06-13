8th Pay Commission: Vehicle, festival, and natural disaster advances proposed
What's the story
The Staff Side of the National Council (JCM) has proposed a set of new advances in salary for central government employees. If approved by the 8th Pay Commission, these proposals could provide employees with a vehicle advance of up to ₹10 lakh, among other financial benefits. The memorandum submitted to the commission also seeks an increase in limits for computer and house-building advances.
Proposal details
Three new advance facilities proposed
The memorandum proposes three new advance facilities for central government employees. These include a vehicle advance of up to ₹10 lakh, a festival advance equivalent to one month's basic pay, and a special advance for those affected by natural disasters. The proposal also seeks an increase in the maximum limits for computer advances and house-building advances.
Proposal justification
Four-wheeler no longer luxury, says union body
The union body defended the vehicle advance demand by saying that a four-wheeler is no longer a luxury but an essential vehicle for family travel. It also proposed restoring the Natural Calamity Advance without interest, which was withdrawn in the past. The proposal seeks one month's basic pay to be recovered in 24 installments for employees affected by natural disasters.
Advance restoration
One month's basic pay for festival advance
The memorandum also demands a festival advance equivalent to one month's basic salary for employees. The proposal notes that the official side agreed to consider restoring this advance in a Standing Committee Meeting of the National Council (JCM), but it has not yet been restored. The union body emphasized the importance of such an advance given India's diverse festivals and celebrations throughout the year.
Commission beneficiaries
Impact on over 1.1 crore beneficiaries
The 8th Pay Commission is likely to impact over 1.1 crore beneficiaries, including central government employees and pensioners as well as their families. India has had seven pay commissions since the first one was set up in January 1946. The new commission is usually constituted every decade, with the latest being established on November 3, 2025.