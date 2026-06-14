8th Pay Commission: Salary hike, fitment factor, what to expect

Union demands

Employee unions' demands on fitment factor

For the 8th CPC, employee unions have largely focused their submissions on a higher fitment factor and a significant hike in minimum basic pay. While some have demanded fitment factors between 3 to 5 or more, pension experts think these demands may not be feasible fiscally. The commission could consider a fitment factor of 2.64 with changes in minimum wage calculation methodology by increasing family consumption units from three to five.