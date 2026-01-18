'95% of generative AI projects don't make real money,' says Forrester analyst Business Jan 18, 2026

Generative AI might be the buzz right now, but most projects aren't actually paying off.

J.P. Gownder from Forrester points to an MIT study showing that 95% of these AI efforts don't deliver any real profit or return on investment.

As he puts it, "A lot of generative AI stuff isn't really working."

He also notes that past tech booms—like the rise of personal computers—didn't always boost productivity as much as people hoped.