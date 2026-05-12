A-1 Limited hits 5% upper circuit after Q4 profit jump
A-1 Limited's stock surged to its 5% upper circuit on Tuesday, thanks to a stellar Q4 showing.
Net profit jumped 417% year-over-year to ₹4.36 crore, with revenue up 33% at ₹145.27 crore and EBITDA margins improving too.
Basically, the company wrapped up the quarter with stronger profits and healthier numbers all around.
A-1 Limited FY26 net profit ₹5.99cr
For fiscal 2026 overall, net profit grew 64% to ₹5.99 crore and revenue edged up to ₹342.91 crore.
Over 90% of A-1's fleet is now debt-free, and it plans to clear all vehicle loans by October 2026 while adding 10 new tankers (making it a total of 71).
On top of that, A-1 bagged big contracts in industrial urea and nitric acid supply, plus took a majority stake in an electric mobility venture, showing it is serious about growth and going greener.