FPIs pull out ₹13,944cr from Indian market this week
What's the story
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out ₹13,944.59 crore from the Indian markets during a holiday-shortened trading week ending April 30. The withdrawal was mainly from equities, with FPIs witnessing net equity outflows of ₹8,721.65 crore on Monday alone, as per data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). This was the largest single-session sell-off of the week.
Market dynamics
Domestic institutional investors absorb selling pressure
The equity outflows continued through the week, with ₹4,188.34 crore on Tuesday, ₹1,991.87 crore on Wednesday, and ₹1,978.63 crore on Thursday. This brought the total net equity outflow for the week to ₹16,880.49 crore. However, despite these withdrawals from equities and other asset classes such as debt and hybrid instruments over four sessions (Monday to Thursday), domestic institutional investors continued absorbing the selling pressure.
Investment trends
Debt segment witnessed mixed flows
In the debt segment, FPIs were net sellers in some segments such as Fully Accessible Route (FAR) on Monday and Tuesday. However, they became net buyers in FAR on Wednesday (₹1,338.95 crore) and Thursday (₹1,257.01 crore). The Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) segment also witnessed some inflows on Monday (₹1,591.32 crore) and Tuesday (₹911.10 crore), even as general limit debt flows remained mixed through the week.
Market influences
FPI outflows in April
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said that the sustained outflows were due to a mix of global factors. "During April, FPIs were sellers in the market for ₹63,167 crore while they invested ₹2,319 crore through the primary market, taking the net FPI outflows to ₹60,848 crore" he said. This takes net FPI outflows to ₹60,848 crore for April alone. He also noted that total FPI outflows from India in 2026 stand at ₹1,91,968 crore.