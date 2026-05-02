FPIs pull out ₹13,944cr from Indian market this week

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out ₹13,944.59 crore from the Indian markets during a holiday-shortened trading week ending April 30. The withdrawal was mainly from equities, with FPIs witnessing net equity outflows of ₹8,721.65 crore on Monday alone, as per data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). This was the largest single-session sell-off of the week.

Market dynamics Domestic institutional investors absorb selling pressure The equity outflows continued through the week, with ₹4,188.34 crore on Tuesday, ₹1,991.87 crore on Wednesday, and ₹1,978.63 crore on Thursday. This brought the total net equity outflow for the week to ₹16,880.49 crore. However, despite these withdrawals from equities and other asset classes such as debt and hybrid instruments over four sessions (Monday to Thursday), domestic institutional investors continued absorbing the selling pressure.

Investment trends Debt segment witnessed mixed flows In the debt segment, FPIs were net sellers in some segments such as Fully Accessible Route (FAR) on Monday and Tuesday. However, they became net buyers in FAR on Wednesday (₹1,338.95 crore) and Thursday (₹1,257.01 crore). The Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) segment also witnessed some inflows on Monday (₹1,591.32 crore) and Tuesday (₹911.10 crore), even as general limit debt flows remained mixed through the week.

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