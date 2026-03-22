Air India, Express operating 50 flights to West Asia today
What's the story
Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 50 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia today. The decision comes amid the ongoing Israel-US-Iran conflict that has heightened tensions in the region. The airlines will continue their regular services to Jeddah and Muscat with a combined total of 20 flights between India and Jeddah.
Flight details
Details of scheduled services
According to a statement released on Friday, Air India will operate one return service each from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah. Meanwhile, Air India Express shall operate one flight each from Bengaluru and Mangaluru and two flights from Kozhikode. Air India Express will also operate eight scheduled flights to/from Muscat including services from Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai and Kannur.
Extra services
Non-scheduled flights to UAE, Saudi Arabia
In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express will operate 30 non-scheduled flights to/from UAE and Saudi Arabia. These additional flights are subject to slot availability and other conditions at the departure stations at that time. The decision comes with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities, said Air India in its statement.
Safety measures
DGCA grants temporary relaxations in flight duty norms
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has advised airlines to avoid certain airspaces in the Gulf region, and ensure contingency plans as part of safety risk assessments. The regulator had earlier granted temporary relaxations in flight duty norms to Air India amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. This is because the airline is flying longer alternate routes due to restrictions on Iranian and Iraqi airspace.