Gold ETFs see 40% dip in inflows: What's the reason?

Investor behavior

Gold's role as portfolio diversifier

The sustained inflows into gold ETFs over the last three months highlight a continued investor interest in gold as a portfolio diversifier. This is especially true amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Nehal Meshram, Senior Analyst at Morningstar Investment Research India, said that despite the slowdown in inflows, gold continues to benefit from central bank buying, and remains a tactical hedge for investors ahead of key economic and policy developments.