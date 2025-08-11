Telecom firms oppose direct spectrum allocation for private 5G networks

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has opposed the idea of direct spectrum allocation to enterprises. The industry body of telecom companies cited cost burden, regulatory parity, and security-related concerns as reasons for its stance. Instead, COAI advocates that licensed Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) should meet enterprise 5G needs through spectrum leasing or network slicing.

Concerns raised COAI warns of jeopardizing national security COAI, which represents telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, has raised concerns over direct spectrum allocation. The association believes that this move could jeopardize national security and revenue protection. It also fears it might disrupt the regulatory balance in a rapidly evolving ecosystem. SP Kochhar, Director General of COAI, said most industrial corridors and enterprise zones are already well-served by telecom operators in India.

Cost worries Setting up private networks independently may not be cheaper COAI has also challenged the notion that setting up private networks independently shall be cheaper for enterprises. The association argues that deploying a private 5G network actually involves huge capital expenditure on equipment, spectrum management, security, network maintenance, as well as skilled personnel. "What appears cheaper on paper could turn out to be more expensive and operationally burdensome in practice," it said.

Risk assessment Radio frequencies can't be geographically contained COAI has also pointed out that radio frequencies cannot be geographically/physically contained. This means signals from private networks could spill over beyond their intended premises, possibly interfering with public mobile networks operated by licensed TSPs. The association warned such scenarios might pose risks to network reliability, service quality and user experience on both sides.