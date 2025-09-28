Market cap of India's top 10 firms down ₹2.99L crore

The combined market capitalization of India's top 10 most valued companies took a massive hit last week, plummeting by ₹2.99 lakh crore. The decline was largely in line with a bearish trend in equities and was led by IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , which saw the biggest hit. The BSE benchmark index also fell sharply during this period, losing 2,199.77 points or 2.66%.

Valuation drop TCS, Reliance, Infosys suffer major decline in valuation Among the top 10 companies, TCS suffered the biggest hit with its market capitalization falling by ₹97,597.91 crore to ₹10,49,281.56 crore. Reliance Industries saw a major decline in its valuation by ₹40,462.09 crore to ₹18,64,436.42 crore during this period. Infosys's market capitalization also took a hit with a loss of ₹38,095.78 crore from its previous value of ₹6,01,805.25 crore.

Banking sector HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank see major hit The market capitalization of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also took a hit during this period. HDFC Bank's market cap tanked by ₹33,032.97 crore to ₹14,51,783.29 crore, while ICICI Bank's valuation dived by ₹29,646.78 crore to ₹9,72,007.68 crore. Bharti Airtel's valuation fell by ₹26,030.11 crore during this period, while Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) market cap diminished by ₹13,693.62 crore to ₹5,51,919.30 crore.