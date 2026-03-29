Market cap of India's top 7 firms down ₹1.75L crore

The combined market capitalization of seven out of the top 10 most valued companies in India, including Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank , fell by a whopping ₹1.75 lakh crore last week. The decline is in line with a weak trend in equities and was led by Reliance Industries's market cap erosion of over ₹89,000 crore. The Sensex fell by 949 points or 1.27%, while the Nifty tanked 295 points or 1.27% during the same time.

Market impact Reliance Industries down ₹89,720.3 cr Reliance Industries' market capitalization took the biggest hit last week, falling by ₹89,720.3 crore to ₹18,24,515.62 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation also took a major hit as it fell by ₹37,248.59 crore to ₹11,64,018.69 crore, while SBI lost ₹35,399.42 crore from its market valuation of ₹9,41,569.15 crore at the end of last week.

Valuation drop ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel fall Other top firms that witnessed a drop in their market capitalization include ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel. The former's valuation fell by ₹8,121.76 crore to ₹8,83,551.30 crore, while the latter's valuation declined by ₹2,480.42 crore to ₹10,50,413.33 crore. Hindustan Unilever's market cap diminished by ₹2,091.13 crore to ₹4,87,540.19 crore, while TCS's dipped slightly by ₹271.35 crore to ₹8,64,668.65 crore during this period of volatility.

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