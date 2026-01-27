Silver hits record high of ₹3.5L/kg: What's driving surge?

Silver prices have hit a record high of ₹3,54,780 per kg today, jumping by 6%. The spike is being attributed to a weaker US dollar and rising geopolitical tensions. Gold prices also witnessed a jump of 2.5% to ₹1,59,820 per 10g amid strong demand for safe-haven assets. The rally was seen across both domestic and international markets, highlighting the increasing demand for precious metals in times of global instability.

Global trends International gold and silver prices remain high In the global market, gold prices remained high after breaking through a key psychological level in the previous session. Spot gold rose 1% to $5,065.07 per ounce after hitting a record $5,110.50 yesterday. The US gold futures for February delivery fell by 0.4% to $5,059.90 per ounce amid profit-taking at record levels. Meanwhile, spot silver jumped 5.2% to $109.22 per ounce as it neared all-time highs after hitting a record $117.69 on Monday.

Market drivers Factors driving the surge in precious metal prices The surge in silver and gold prices is attributed to a combination of a weaker US dollar, rising geopolitical tensions, and renewed concerns over the independence of the US Federal Reserve. These factors have made hard assets like gold and silver more attractive. Global developments such as US President Donald Trump's decision to raise tariffs on South Korean imports have also fueled uncertainty around global trade, prompting investors to seek shelter in perceived stores of value.

Advertisement