A-One Steels launches ₹405cr IPO scaled-back from ₹650cr plan
Business
A-One Steels India is rolling out a ₹405 crore IPO from September 24-28, mixing a fresh issue of ₹355 crore with a ₹50 crore promoter sell-off. This is a scaled-back version of their earlier ₹650 crore plan.
If you're tracking big moves in steel or just curious about IPOs, this one's worth noting.
A-One Steels to clear ₹250cr loans
Most of the funds will go toward clearing ₹250 crore in loans and covering general business needs.
A-One Steels, based in South India, is making waves with its green energy push: In fiscal 2026, it sourced 5,007.53 lakh units of green electricity, accounting for 83.20% of its total electricity consumption.
The company recently clocked revenue at ₹4,148.57 crore and profits at ₹127.41 crore.
Shares are expected to hit BSE and NSE.