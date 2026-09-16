A-One Steels launches ₹405cr IPO scaled-back from ₹650cr plan

Most of the funds will go toward clearing ₹250 crore in loans and covering general business needs.

A-One Steels, based in South India, is making waves with its green energy push: In fiscal 2026, it sourced 5,007.53 lakh units of green electricity, accounting for 83.20% of its total electricity consumption.

The company recently clocked revenue at ₹4,148.57 crore and profits at ₹127.41 crore.

Shares are expected to hit BSE and NSE.