A S Sahney says India's gasoline demand peaks 2035
Business
Indian Oil (IOC)'s chairman of state-run refiner Indian Oil Corp, A S Sahney, says India's need for gasoline will hit its highest point by 2035.
The reason? More electric vehicles on the road, ethanol blending continues, and more cars run on gas.
As Sahney put it, "Motor spirit is feeling pressure from all sides, that's one area of concern."
Diesel and jet fuel demand rising
While gasoline use may slow down, diesel and jet fuel demand is set to climb thanks to more industry and air travel.
IOC is also evaluating different technologies such as small modular reactors, but only if they make business sense.