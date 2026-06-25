a16z-backed Base Power brings home batteries into Illinois PJM territory
Business
Base Power, backed by a16z, is bringing its home battery systems to Illinois, marking its debut in PJM Interconnection territory, the biggest grid operator in the US.
This rollout comes at a time when PJM is struggling to keep up with soaring electricity demand and higher prices, thanks mostly to booming data centers.
Base Power batteries skip PJM approvals
Base Power's batteries let homes store cheap energy for use during expensive peak hours, with rates about 25% lower than ComEd's.
By connecting batteries to existing home grids, they skip PJM's slow approval process.
The company has already put over 500 megawatt-hours of storage into Texas and raised $1.2 billion since last year to keep expanding fast.