a16z's Raghu Raghuram sees India AI potential using open-weight models
Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) managing partner Raghu Raghuram thinks India has huge potential in artificial intelligence, even though India has few frontier AI model companies and limited computing capacity.
He's confident that India's strong talent pool can push things forward and suggests Indian startups start by working with open-weight models to build up their skills and experience.
Indian startups could gradually train models
Raghuram says using open-weight models is a smart way for Indian startups to get around current tech limitations and learn fast.
Raghu Raghuram, managing partner at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), explains that Indian startups that begin by building services on open-weight models could eventually work their way up to training models of their own, adding that this approach could help Indian companies level up over time.
He believes India's AI journey is just beginning, and there's plenty of space for growth and fresh ideas ahead.