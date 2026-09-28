a16z's Raghu Raghuram sees India AI potential using open-weight models

Raghuram says using open-weight models is a smart way for Indian startups to get around current tech limitations and learn fast.

Raghu Raghuram, managing partner at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), explains that Indian startups that begin by building services on open-weight models could eventually work their way up to training models of their own, adding that this approach could help Indian companies level up over time.

He believes India's AI journey is just beginning, and there's plenty of space for growth and fresh ideas ahead.