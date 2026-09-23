Aadhaar biometric authentication mandatory for LPG subsidy from October 1
From October 1, if you want to keep getting your LPG refill subsidy, you'll need to complete < em>Aadhaar-based biometric authentication.
The government says this is to make sure subsidies actually reach the right people.
You can get verified at your LPG distributor, through OMC apps, or even when your cylinder is delivered.
As of September 19, 89.9% of active domestic LPG consumers had completed biometric Aadhaar authentication.
Aadhaar unverified consumers lose LPG subsidy
If you don't finish the Aadhaar process, you can still buy LPG cylinders, but only at full market price with no subsidy.
You'll need to register this choice using OMC digital channels.
For those under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), once every financial year biometric checks are a must for targeted DBT (direct benefit transfer) subsidies on certain refills, such as the 8th and 9th refills.
This step helps cut down on misuse.