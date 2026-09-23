Aadhaar biometric authentication mandatory for LPG subsidy from October 1

From October 1, if you want to keep getting your LPG refill subsidy, you'll need to complete < em>Aadhaar-based biometric authentication.

The government says this is to make sure subsidies actually reach the right people.

You can get verified at your LPG distributor, through OMC apps, or even when your cylinder is delivered.

As of September 19, 89.9% of active domestic LPG consumers had completed biometric Aadhaar authentication.