Aastha Spintex and Knack Packaging to raise ₹610cr via IPOs
Aastha Spintex and Knack Packaging are dropping their IPOs next week, aiming to collect a combined ₹610 crore.
If you're curious about investing or just following the buzz, Aastha Spintex's window opens June 29-July 1, while Knack Packaging goes live July 1-3.
Aastha Spintex ₹136, Knack Packaging ₹161-170
Aastha Spintex is offering shares at ₹136 each (minimum bid: 110 shares for ₹14,960), with allotment on July 2 and listing expected July 6.
Knack Packaging's IPO is bigger (₹440 crore) with shares priced between ₹161 to ₹170. They're using the funds to build a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat; allotment wraps up by July 6 and listing follows on July 8.
Knack Packaging ₹92.7cr profit, Gujarat expansion
Knack Packaging saw its net profit jump by 25.6% in FY26 (₹92.7 crore), thanks to rising revenues.
With fresh plans for expansion in Gujarat using the IPO proceeds, they're hoping this move sets them up for more growth ahead.