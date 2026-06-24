Aastha Spintex and Knack Packaging to raise ₹610cr via IPOs

Aastha Spintex ₹136, Knack Packaging ₹161-170

Aastha Spintex is offering shares at ₹136 each (minimum bid: 110 shares for ₹14,960), with allotment on July 2 and listing expected July 6.

Knack Packaging's IPO is bigger (₹440 crore) with shares priced between ₹161 to ₹170. They're using the funds to build a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat; allotment wraps up by July 6 and listing follows on July 8.