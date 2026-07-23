Aastha Spintex declares 1 for 1 bonus, Re.0.10 FY2026 dividend
Aastha Spintex, fresh off its recent stock market debut, just announced a one-for-one bonus share issue and a final dividend of Re. 0.10 per share for FY2026.
The board gave the green light on Thursday, with the record date to be set once regulatory approvals are in.
Aastha Spintex raising authorized capital ₹100cr
For every share you hold, you'll get one extra fully paid share (worth ₹10 each).
The company is also bumping up its authorized capital from ₹45 crore to ₹100 crore to fuel future growth.
If you're holding shares after the AGM approves things, expect the small dividend payout within a month.
Aastha Spintex IPO oversubscribed 4 times
The company makes cotton yarns at its Gujarat facility and saw its IPO oversubscribed by over four times this month: a solid start!
On Thursday, shares were trading up at ₹105.90 on NSE, showing some early market confidence.