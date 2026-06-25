Aastha Spintex launches IPO to raise ₹170Cr with ₹125-₹136 band Business Jun 25, 2026

Aastha Spintex, known for making cotton yarn, is launching an initial public offering, or IPO, to raise ₹170 crore.

Shares are priced between ₹125 and ₹136, and you can subscribe from Monday to Wednesday.

After that, the stock will be listed on NSE and BSE, so if you're curious about investing or just tracking market moves, this is one to watch.