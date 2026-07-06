Aastha Spintex opens at ₹130 below IPO top despite oversubscription Business Jul 06, 2026

Aastha Spintex had a quiet start on the stock market, opening at ₹130 per share, 4.41% lower than the top of its IPO price range of ₹125 to ₹136.

Even though the IPO was oversubscribed by over four times, investors didn't rush in on day one, and the company's market cap settled at around ₹573.85 crore.