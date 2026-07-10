Aastha Spintex shares gain 5% after buying Falcon Yarns Business Jul 10, 2026

Aastha Spintex's shares bounced back 5% on Friday, closing at ₹122.89, right after the company announced it's buying Falcon Yarns, a cotton yarn maker from Gujarat.

The stock had been slipping after its July 6 market debut, dropping nearly 15%, so this news gave it a much-needed boost.