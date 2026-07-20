Aastha Spintex to mull 1:1 bonus, up to ₹10 dividend
Business
Aastha Spintex's board is meeting this Thursday to talk about some major updates.
They're considering giving shareholders bonus shares in a one-to-one ratio and a final dividend of up to ₹10 per share.
Plus, the company might launch its own branded textile products, so things could get interesting for both investors and fans of the brand.
Oversubscribed IPO boosts Aastha Spintex expansion
After an IPO that was oversubscribed by over four times recently, Aastha Spintex has been expanding fast. Their production jumped thanks to acquiring Falcon, now reaching 17,457 metric tons annually.
They've landed ₹77 crore in new orders recently.
On Friday, though, their stock closed at ₹107 on NSE (down nearly 8%).