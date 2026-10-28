Aavishkaar Group to unveil at least 6 deep tech investments
Business
Mumbai's Aavishkaar Group is gearing up to reveal at least six deep tech investments by 31 December 2026.
They're focusing on cool areas like technical textiles, advanced agriculture, tissue culture, materials science, and even space tech.
Their investment arm has already put ₹800 crore to work from its latest fund so far.
Aavishkaar plans 2027 7th fund ₹2000cr
Looking ahead, Aavishkaar plans to launch a seventh fund in 2027 with a target of ₹2,000 crore, so there's more support coming for Indian deep tech startups.
The group currently manages $1.2 billion in assets and expects more homegrown investors to join in.
They've also teamed up with Jamwant Ventures and Riceberg Ventures to help promising startups grow even faster.