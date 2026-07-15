Abakkus Mutual Fund launches large and mid cap fund NFO
Abakkus Mutual Fund just rolled out the Abakkus Large and Mid Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme focused on investing in both big and mid-sized companies to help your money grow over time.
The New Fund Offer (NFO) is open for subscription and will close on July 29.
This is their third equity fund and fourth product overall.
Fund offers 70 to 100% equity
The fund puts 70% to 100% of its money into stocks, with at least 35% each in large-cap and mid-cap shares, so you get a mix of established giants and rising stars.
There is also room for up to 30% in other assets like debt, gold, or silver for extra balance.
Managed by Pratish Krishnan and Abhishek Krishnaswami Srinivas, the fund is benchmarked against the Nifty Large Midcap 250 TRI index.
You can start investing with just ₹500 through SIPs, making it pretty accessible if you are looking to dip your toes into mutual funds.