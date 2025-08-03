Next Article
ABB India reports 20% drop in Q2 profit
ABB India just posted a 20% drop in Q2 profit—down to ₹352 crore—even though their revenue actually grew by 12%.
The dip mainly comes from higher expenses and currency swings, but the company is still seeing solid demand across sectors like electronics and railways.
ABB keeps interim dividend at ₹9.77 per share
Even with profits down, ABB kept double-digit profit margins for the 11th quarter in a row.
Expenses shot up, but shareholders still get an interim dividend of ₹9.77 per share.
Order backlog rises to ₹10,064 crore
New orders slipped this quarter because of timing on big contracts, yet base orders rose in key industries.
ABB's order backlog hit ₹10,064 crore—up from last year—so there's plenty of work lined up for the future.