ABB India shares jump 10% after ABB Global's strong Q2
Business
ABB India's stock shot up as much as 10% on Thursday, reaching ₹7,923.
The boost came after its global parent, ABB, posted strong second-quarter results, especially with order inflows from India jumping 81% year over year.
This has everyone watching for a solid performance from ABB India next.
ABB global operational EBITA $1.93B
ABB Global beat expectations with a 20% rise in operational EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortization) to $1.93 billion and a 14% revenue bump, thanks in part to new orders from AI-focused data centers.
The surge in Indian orders, coming from both listed and unlisted companies, lines up with recent positive trends at ABB India, making investors optimistic about what's ahead.