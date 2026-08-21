Abbott Laboratories agrees $670 million settlement over premature infant formula claims

Abbott Laboratories just agreed to a $670 million settlement after about 1,700 lawsuits claimed its specialty infant formulas harmed premature infants.

This comes on the heels of a huge 2024 verdict in which an Illinois mother was awarded $495 million because her child developed a serious bowel disease, necrotizing enterocolitis, or NEC, linked to Abbott's formula.

Abbott did not admit liability but remains confident in the safety of its infant formula products.