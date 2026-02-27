Abbott partners with Novo Nordisk to launch Extensior in India

Pricing expected to be cheaper than Ozempic

Extensior comes in three strengths (0.25mg, 0.5mg, 1mg) and semaglutide, the active molecule, was recently added to the WHO's essential medicines list.

While pricing isn't out yet, it's expected to be cheaper than Ozempic (which currently costs ₹10k-₹12k/month; its patent is expected to expire in March 2026).