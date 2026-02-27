Abbott partners with Novo Nordisk to launch Extensior in India
Abbott India has announced a strategic partnership with Novo Nordisk to commercialize Extensior, a once-a-week diabetes shot for Type 2 patients, under a commercialisation agreement with Novo Nordisk.
It's designed to help lower blood sugar (HbA1c), support weight loss, and reduce heart and kidney risks—all with the easy-to-use FlexTouch pen.
Pricing expected to be cheaper than Ozempic
Extensior comes in three strengths (0.25mg, 0.5mg, 1mg) and semaglutide, the active molecule, was recently added to the WHO's essential medicines list.
While pricing isn't out yet, it's expected to be cheaper than Ozempic (which currently costs ₹10k-₹12k/month; its patent is expected to expire in March 2026).
Dr Reddy's set to launch generic semaglutide in March
Generic semaglutide products are expected to enter the market after the patent expires in March 2026.
Other Indian companies are also joining the race with their own versions soon.