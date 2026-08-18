ABC sues FCC, alleges retaliation linked to Donald Trump posts

The lawsuit points to specific Trump posts, like one celebrating Jimmy Kimmel's temporary removal from ABC in 2025 and another demanding CBS lose its license.

ABC says the FCC issued an order requiring ABC stations to file early applications to renew their licenses.

Even FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez is backing ABC. Gomez warned that "For months, the FCC has waged a campaign of censorship and control against Disney's ABC stations, using the threat of broadcast license revocations to punish a company for speech this administration doesn't like," and "This should be a welcome sign for every broadcaster who has felt the weight of this overreaching government pressure in silence."

ABC says these moves could lead to years of costly litigation.