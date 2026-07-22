Abhishek Agarwal's Goodeebag rewards Hyderabad residents for doorstep recycling
Business
Goodeebag, planned and founded by Abhishek Agarwal — with its app launched in late 2022 and operations beginning at the end of 2025 — is changing how Hyderabad recycles.
Its app lets you schedule dry waste pickups (think plastics and paper) from your doorstep.
As a bonus, every pickup earns you points you can swap for groceries on the app.
Goodeebag collects about 4 tons daily
Operating in 11 to 12 Hyderabad neighborhoods, Goodeebag collects about 4 tons of recyclables daily using a fleet of electric rickshaws.
Waste gets sorted by its team before heading off to recyclers to become things like trash bins and eyewear frames.
It even encourages users to rinse containers first, making recycling smoother for everyone and helping build better habits along the way.