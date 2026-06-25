About 350 veteran engineers help Ford top J.D. Power survey

Charles Poon: Ford overrelied on AI

Ford openly admitted they put too much faith in AI alone for quality control.

Charles Poon, vice president of vehicle hardware engineering, said, "Mistakenly we thought that by just introducing artificial intelligence and ingesting the design requirements that we had, that that would produce a high-quality product."

With the veterans tweaking the tech, models like F-150, Super Duty, and Mustang are performing better than ever.