About 45,000 Noida factory workers strike over 21% offer

Wage offer lags behind Haryana pay

The new wage offer (13,690 rupees for unskilled, 15,059 rupees for semi-skilled, and 16,868 rupees for skilled workers) still lags behind what neighboring Haryana pays.

Workers are also frustrated by late payments and tough working conditions.

Things got heated at one factory with stone pelting and arrests; nearby businesses lost customers too.

Union leaders say this is about more than pay (it's about fairness and rising living costs).