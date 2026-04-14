About 45,000 Noida factory workers strike over 21% offer
Business
Noida's industrial hub hit pause on Tuesday when about 45,000 workers walked out, saying a proposed 21% wage hike just wasn't enough.
Major factories like Lava and Dixon Technologies shut down, and once-busy streets are now quiet under heavy police presence.
Wage offer lags behind Haryana pay
The new wage offer (13,690 rupees for unskilled, 15,059 rupees for semi-skilled, and 16,868 rupees for skilled workers) still lags behind what neighboring Haryana pays.
Workers are also frustrated by late payments and tough working conditions.
Things got heated at one factory with stone pelting and arrests; nearby businesses lost customers too.
Union leaders say this is about more than pay (it's about fairness and rising living costs).